Weak cold front brings a chance of showers and storms on Tuesday

A weak cold front will move through the Coastal Bend Tuesday, producing widely scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Northeast winds will increase behind the front in the afternoon and keep temperatures cooler, in the 70s.

The best chance of rain will be Tuesday morning for the northern half of the Coastal Bend as the cold front moves through. As it moves into our southern counties in the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will be possible. There is a marginal risk of isolated severe storms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Northeast winds will increase to 20 mph Tuesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, keeping high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A few more showers or isolated t-storms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday but the chance is lower as the front moves farther south and atmospheric moisture decreases slightly. Overall rainfall totals are forecast to stay under a half inch in most areas, but locally higher amounts up to a inch are possible under stronger thunderstorms.

After cooler days Tuesday and Wednesday, winds will shift to the southeast and temperatures will start warming up from Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 80s. It will be windy Thursday and Friday but winds will be lighter this weekend.