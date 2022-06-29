An area of low pressure over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico could slowly develop further as it moves to the west-southwest and approaches the coast of Texas through Thursday. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast as tropical moisture from the system moves along the coast.

Showers and t-storms which developed Tuesday afternoon will decrease through the evening and end as the sun sets with mainly dry weather overnight.

As the tropical wave approaches the coast Wednesday, additional showers and t-storms are expected to develop and continue off and on through Thursday. The coverage will depend on how the tropical disturbance develops and it's track but overall, scattered t-showers are expected and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall with the best chance along the coast.

Highest rainfall amounts through Friday are expected to come in along the coast north of Corpus Christi where 1-3 inches of rain is possible. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less to the south with up to an inch at the coast and up to a half inch farther inland toward Brush Country.

It won't be as hot Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and northeast winds at 12-22 mph Wednesday, shifting to the southeast Thursday afternoon.

The tropical moisture is forecast to move out by the weekend and rain chances will be much lower Friday and Saturday with only an isolated t-shower chance. Temperatures will rise for the holiday weekend with highs near 100 inland, mid 90s in Corpus Christi to near 90 at the beaches. Afternoon heat indices will climb to 105 to 110 degrees.