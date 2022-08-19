Watching a tropical wave in the Gulf Friday

A frontal boundary near San Antonio is producing a line of t-storms which are expected to move south and weaken Thursday evening. At this time it looks like any rain from it will miss most of the Coastal Bend but we'll keep an eye on our northern counties.

Friday looks hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s inland to low 90s at the coast with heat indices from 104-109 in the afternoon. Light southeast winds in the morning will increase to 12-18 mph in the afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave which is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche Friday with a medium chance of developing while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Tropical moisture is forecast to increase from the south this weekend giving us a chance of showers. Saturday looks fairly dry with isolated showers which will become more scattered by Sunday. Depending on the development and track of the system, it's possible there could be some areas of heavy rainfall in south Texas this weekend.

After drying out Monday and Tuesday, upper level waves from the north will move in mid-week and give us shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday.

