Warming weekend-cold front late Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are in a warming trend for the weekend but it won't last long as the next cold front is forecast to arrive Sunday night. A few showers are possible along the front but not much rain is expected.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows near 50 inland to 60 at the coast and light northeast to east winds.

The weekend looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s Saturday to the lower 80s Sunday with southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

The next cold front will move through Sunday night with widely scattered showers out ahead of it. Isolated showers could pop up in our northern counties by late afternoon Sunday but most showers are expected in the evening, although they will be very hit and miss with under a quarter inch rainfall.

Next week will start off breezy and mild with highs in the lower 70s Monday, slowly climbing to the upper 70s by Wednesday which will be windy.

Thanksgiving looks seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a chance of showers.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to develop late next week as lower pressure aloft settles to our west and moisture increases. Scattered showers are possible from Thanksgiving through Saturday although the bulk of the rainfall looks like it will fall to our north. We'll keep watching the pattern and will let you know of any changes ahead.