Warming up with t-showers to end the week

Our temperature roller coaster continues and temperatures will start climbing again from Thursday into the weekend. Warm, moist air will lift north through Friday as a warm front moves through. This will give us an opportunity for showers and isolated t-storms but they will be scattered, mainly early Friday. Another cold front will move through late Friday night, shifting our winds to the west-northwest Saturday morning which will usher in dry air, causing temperatures to climb Saturday with abundant sunshine.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s and east winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s and southeast winds at 15-25 mph. Isolated showers are possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm, windy and humid with scattered showers and isolated t-storms and high temperatures in the lower 80s with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Early clouds will clear to sunny skies with low humidity and northwest winds which will warm temperatures to near 90.

Sunday: It looks like a seasonal day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s and breezy east winds up to 20 mph.

Next Week: It will be warm and windy with highs in the 80s and rising humidity through Tuesday before another weak cold front moves through early Wednesday, shifting winds and dropping humidity. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday night but much of the week looks dry.