Warming up with increasing wind and humidity

The dry weather will continue into the weekend but as southerly winds increase, temperatures and humidity will rise.

The humidity will still be fairly low Friday but will rise this weekend as south-southeast winds increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday.

The next chance of rain moves in early next week as an upper level wave sends a weak cold front through south Texas Tuesday. This front is weaker and will only cool temperatures slightly.

FORECAST:

Thursday night: Clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s inland to upper 60s and lower 70s on the island.

Friday: Sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland to lower 80s island and south-southeast winds at 8-18 mph.

Weekend: Partly cloudy, wind, warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s inland to low to mid 80s island and south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday. Nights will be mild with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.