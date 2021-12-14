Warming up with breezy days this week

After a chilly weekend, temperatures and humidity are on the rise once again as our winds shift to the southeast. This will also help pump in moisture from the Gulf and sea fog will move in the next couple nights. The next cold front moves in Saturday with rain and cooler air.

Tonight will be milder with lows in the lower 60s inland to upper 60s coast with low clouds and fog. The fog could be dense in areas by morning.

Low clouds and fog will break up and temperatures will rise to the lower 80s inland to mid 70s coast as winds increase to 15 mph in the afternoon Tuesday.

Wednesday will start with low clouds and fog then warm into the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s coast with a windy afternoon as southeast winds increase to 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday look windy, warm and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland to upper 70s coast under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon with showers increasing ahead of the front through mid afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s then fall as northeast winds increase during the afternoon.

Showery weather will continue Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures only in the 50s Sunday. Showers will taper off in the afternoon as north winds continue to diminish.