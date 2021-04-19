Conditions will warm up on Tuesday with more sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We'll finally see some sunshine Tuesday along with warmer weather but it won't last long.

Another cold front will move through by early Wednesday morning and cool us back into the 70s through Thursday before southeast winds bump up temperatures to end the week.

Moisture will increase Thursday and Friday which will lead to a chance of showers and thunderstorms, becoming more likely Friday before we dry out again for the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog inland with lows in the low to mid-50s inland and low to mid-60s the coast with east winds at 6-12 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s coast, low 80s in Corpus Christi to upper 80s inland and east-southeast winds at 8-16 mph.

Wednesday: Morning clouds then becoming partly cloudy and not as warm with highs in the low to mid-70s and breezy northeast winds at 12-22 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and mild with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and southeast winds at 15-25 mph. Isolated showers are possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and high temperatures in the lower 80s with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Early clouds then sunny and very warm with high temperatures near 90 and northwest-north winds at 8-15 mph.