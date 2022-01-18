Warming up through Wednesday then cold and damp

We're warming back up the next couple days as winds shift to the south. This won't last long as another arctic cold front is on it's way and will be here Wednesday night. After reaching the lower 80s Wednesday, temperatures will stay chilly, in the 40s Thursday with light rain at times.

A few rain showers are possible with the front Wednesday night but our best chance of rain will come Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as an upper level wave moves across south Texas. There will be periods of a cold, light rain as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s Thursday night. We'll have to watch our northern counties as temperatures fall to near freezing which could lead to a light mix of rain and freezing rain.

At this time, rainfall amounts look light in Brush Country under a quarter inch and close to a half inch at the coast through Friday.

The weekend looks mainly dry but cool before the next upper wave brings another chance of light rain from late Sunday into Monday morning.

Tonight: We'll have clear skies to view the full "wolf" moon with lows in the mid 40s inland to mid 50s coast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and south winds at 15-22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy, windy and cold with periods of light rain or drizzle later in the day. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s with north winds at 18-25 mph.

Friday: Chance of light rain early then mostly cloudy and chilly with highs near 50.

