Warming up this week with rising humidity

After a beautiful fall weekend, temperatures are on the rise as winds have shifted to the southeast. This will bring the humidity up through the week although it will stay dry. High clouds will occasionally move through with west-southwest winds aloft.

Tonight will be mild with low temperatures near 60 inland, mid 60s in Corpus Christi and low 70s at the coast with light southeast winds and mostly clear skies.

We'll have some high, thin clouds passing through Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 80s in Corpus Christi to the upper 80s inland and low 80s at the coast. Southeast winds will increase from 5 mph in the morning up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week with nights gradually warming to the lower 70s by the weekend as humidity climbs.

It looks dry through Friday but for the weekend, a stray coastal shower will be possible although most areas will stay dry. The weekend looks very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.