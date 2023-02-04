Warming up for the weekend

The cold, cloudy weather is finally moving out in time for the weekend. As winds shift to the southeast, temperatures will warm and it will be more comfortable for outdoor activities.

Friday night will still be cold with mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the low to mid 30s inland to the mid 40s along the coast with light north-northeast winds.

After a cool morning, sunshine will help boost temperatures into the upper 60s Saturday with northeast winds early, shifting to the east-southeast in the afternoon up to 15 mph.

It won't be as cold Saturday night with low temperatures in the mid 40s inland to lower 50s at the coast under clear skies.

Sunday looks beautiful with temperatures reaching into the mid 70s and southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Next week will start with windy, mild weather and temperatures reaching the mid 70s through Tuesday before the next cold front moves in late Tuesday night. This will cool us back into the upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another surge of colder air looks like it will arrive for the weekend of the 11th and 12th cooling temperatures further.

