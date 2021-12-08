Warming up for a couple days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The low cloud layer was stubborn to break up Tuesday, keeping it cool in the Coastal Bend. But winds will shift to the southeast and we'll start warming up Wednesday with more sunshine as higher pressure aloft builds for a couple days before the next cool down this weekend.

Tuesday night will be cool and mostly cloudy with lows near 50 inland to the upper 50s coast with light winds.

Wednesday's high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 with light northeast winds shifting to the southeast late in the day under 12 mph.

Widespread fog will develop late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning and will be dense in areas. It will be warm and breezy Thursday afternoon, reaching the lower 80s with south-southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

Friday looks partly cloudy, windy and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and southerly winds at 12-22 mph. The weather looks breezy and mild for the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade Friday evening with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and southerly winds at 15 mph.

Isolated showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. Winds will shift to the north and increase for a windy, mild day Saturday staying in the lower 70s with north winds at 15-25 mph.

We'll cool back into the mid 40s to lower 50s Saturday night giving us a chilly start to the day Sunday. We'll have a fairly cool afternoon, staying in the upper 60s to near 70 with light northeast winds shifting to the east and mostly sunny skies.