Warming up as March begins

After a cool February, coming in 12th coldest since records began in 1887, March will come in like a lamb with quiet, warming weather this week.

Temperatures will gradually warm and humidity will gradually climb through the week as our onshore flow returns and days become windy by the weekend.

It will still be chilly Monday night with low temperatures falling into the mid 30s inland, to near freezing in northern Live Oak and Bee counties while the coast will stay in the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to near 70 inland and low to mid 60s at the coast with northeast to east winds at 6-12 mph. Sea water temperatures are only in the lower 50s so the breeze will be quite cool at the coast.

Tuesday night's lows will drop into the lower 40s inland to near 50 at the coast.

Wednesday through Friday, days will be partly cloudy and warming into the lower 70s Wednesday and mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

The weekend looks windy and warm with high temperatures reaching into the lower 80s inland to the mid 70s coast with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.