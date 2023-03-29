Warming up and windy

Clouds will stick around Wednesday night with a stray light shower possible through early Thursday morning as a warm front moves through, shifting our winds to the southeast.

Thursday will be warmer, reaching into the lower 80s with southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph with partial afternoon sunshine.

As winds shift to the south, Friday will be warmer, into the upper 80s with 15-25 mph winds, gusting up to 35 mph.

The first weekend of April will stay warm and dry with highs in the 80s under partly sunny skies but not as windy.

The start of next week will be very warm, with highs reaching near 90 Monday.

