Warming trend with rising humidity through the weekend

March is here and warmer temperatures are in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm and humidity will climb through the week as our onshore flow returns and days become windy by the weekend.

Tonight will be clear with patchy fog developing and low temperatures in the lower 40s inland to the lower 50s at the coast with light easterly winds.

Wednesday will start off with some fog and low clouds and become partly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s inland to the upper 60s at the coast with east-southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Sea water temperatures are only at 54 degrees at Port Aransas and 57 at Packery Channel so the breeze off the water will be cool at the coast.

Days will be partly cloudy for the rest of the week with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

The weekend looks windy and warm with high temperatures reaching into the lower 80s inland to the mid 70s coast with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

The next cold front will move through Monday afternoon. Only a few showers are expected with the front late Monday but more showers are possible Tuesday morning as the upper level wave moves through. Total rainfall amounts through Tuesday are projected to be from a tenth to half inch of rain. Temperatures will cool into the 60s for highs next Tuesday behind the front.