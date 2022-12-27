Warming trend this week

The arctic air is gone and a warming trend will continue through this last week of 2022 with temperatures reaching into the 70s by Wednesday with gusty southerly winds.

Tuesday will still be cool as surface high pressure moves in, keeping the cool northerly winds going in the morning before they shift Tuesday afternoon and evening to the east-southeast.

Sea fog will move in starting Tuesday night as the warmer air moves over the cool gulf water. Dense fog will be possible.

Dry weather continues with only an isolated shower chance Thursday as a weak cold front moves through late in the day.

Monday night's lows will stay above freezing in most areas, only touching 32 degrees in our northwesterly counties. Inland areas will drop into the low to mid 30s to lower 40s at the beaches and light north winds up to 10 mph.

Tuesday looks bright but cool with sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and northeast to east winds at 8-15 mph.

Sea fog will develop Tuesday night and move inland with areas of dense fog possible. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s inland to mid 50s at the coast with light southeast winds.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny, windy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and southeast winds at 15-22 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

The warmer weather continues through the end of the week, although temperatures will drop a couple of degrees Friday behind a weak cold front.

New Year's weekend looks mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the 70s and nights in the 50s to lower 60s.