Warming through Thursday before a stronger cold front arrives

We have more changes ahead this week as temperatures warm up before another stronger cold front moves in early Friday with showers and chilly weather for the weekend.

Tuesday night we'll stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s inland to mid 60s at the coast and breezy east-northeast winds.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s but it will also be windy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph and gusty.

A few showers and t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon as temperatures reach into the mid 80s with southeast winds at 15-25 with gusts to 40 mph. The better chance of an isolated t-storm Thursday will be in our northern counties.

The next cold front will move through early Friday morning with showers and isolated t-storms out ahead of it late Thursday night through Friday morning. Winds will shift to the north at 20-28 mph by early Friday morning, gusting up to 50 mph along the coast behind the front.

Friday's temperatures will fall into the upper 50s with strong northerly winds with mostly cloudy skies but dry in the afternoon.

Cooler air arrives this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance Saturday and scattered showers Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s with nights in the 40s.