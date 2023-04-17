Warming this week

The weather will warm up this week through Friday before cooling back down for the weekend. It looks like a mainly dry week except for isolated showers Tuesday as upper level disturbances moves through. A few showers or t-storms will be possible late Friday as a cold front moves through.

Tuesday looks partly sunny and windy with an isolated t-shower chance. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s with southeast winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Nights will remain mild with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s through the week with low clouds with partly sunny days through Friday.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s inland by Friday with breezy southeast winds.

A cold front will move through Friday evening, shifting winds to the northwest overnight with cooler air moving in. A few showers and t-storms will be possible from late Friday afternoon through the evening.

The weekend looks cooler with highs in the 70s, mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a light showers but at this time, little to no rain is expected.