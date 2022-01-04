Warming the next couple days before our next cold front arrives

We had our first widespread freeze this morning as temperatures fell into the 20s. The Corpus Christi Airport dropped to 25 which is 4 degrees warmer than the record low of 21 in 1911 for this date.

Temperatures will slowly warm the next couple days but another cold front is on the horizon and will move through Thursday, cooling us down to end the work week but no rain is expected.

Tonight will be chilly but not as cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland, upper 30s in Corpus Christi to the low to mid 40s at the coast with light winds and clear skies.

After a cool start, we'll warm up into the lower 70s with southerly winds increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon under sunny skies Tuesday.

Moisture will increase with the southeast winds Tuesday which will lead to fog development Tuesday and Wednesday nights as winds remain light overnight. Lows will dip to the lower 40s Tuesday night and lower 50s Wednesday night.

Mostly sunny skies and south winds will bring daytime temperatures up into the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday before the next cold front arrives Thursday. We'll reach into the lower 70s Thursday before cooler air moves in.

Northerly winds will increase to 20 mph by Thursday evening, gusting up to 40 mph at the coast overnight as colder air moves in. Temperatures will fall to the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Friday looks cool with highs in the lower 60s and a chilly north breeze. Winds will shift back to the southeast early Saturday and we'll warm back up into the upper 70s for the weekend before the next cold front moves through late Sunday.

