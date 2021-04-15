Warming Friday, much cooler this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a cooler day Thursday, warmer air will move back in Friday as winds shift to the south-southeast. The warmth won't last long as another cold front moves in late Friday night bringing temperatures down for the weekend. We'll also see widely scattered showers late Friday and Saturday but rainfall amounts will stay fairly light, under a half-inch.

Tonight will be cloudy with low temperatures near 70 and east winds at 10-20 mph.

Friday will start off cloudy with partial afternoon sunshine as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. There is an isolated shower chance early Friday.

Winds will shift to the north late Friday night as a cold front moves in with widely scattered light showers. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday looks cloudy, windy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and north winds at 15-25 mph. A few showers are possible Saturday, shifting south through the afternoon and ending.

It will be cooler Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 50s and north to northeast winds at 15-20 mph.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-60s and northeast winds at 12-20 mph.