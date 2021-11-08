Warming for now, next cold front on the horizon

Winds have shifted to the southeast and a warming trend is in progress this week. Humidity will slowly climb with milder nights and warm days. The next cold front arrives Thursday with a secondary cold front Friday, cooling us back down for the start of the weekend. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll get much rain, if any, with the front.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s inland, lower 60s in Corpus Christi to the upper 60s at the coast with southeast winds at 6-12 mph.

It will be warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies and breezy afternoons with southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning but will be mainly dry with only a spot shower chance along the north coast early. We'll make it into the low 80s Thursday with winds shifting to the east.

A secondary cold front will move through early Friday, shifting our winds to the northeast and ushering in cooler air. We'll reach the upper 70s Friday but will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s Friday night.

We'll have another weekend with sunshine, cool nights and mild days with high temperatures staying in the 70s and a cool northeast breeze.