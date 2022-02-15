Warming and windy through Thursday

We had a beautiful day for Valentine's day this year with a high of 69, much different from last year when we had a high of 36 and low of 25 during the Big Freeze.

Fortunately, it's much warmer this year and we'll continue to warm up the next few days, reaching into the mid to upper 70s through Thursday. Another cold front will move through Thursday, cooling us down for Thursday night and Friday.

Tonight, patchy fog is possible and lows will drop into the lower 40s well inland to the mid 40s in Corpus Christi to near 50 at the coast.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny, windy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s inland to upper 60s coast. South-southeast winds will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to 30.

As a surface low pressure system deepens in north Texas, winds will increase Wednesday from the south-southeast at 20-35 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph as daytime temperatures reach into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through by mid-morning Thursday but the colder air won't arrive until Thursday night. North to northwesterly winds at 18-28 mph will warm temperatures into the 70s Thursday but we'll cool down into the upper 30s and 40s Thursday night.

Friday looks mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and breezy northerly winds.