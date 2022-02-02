Warmer Wednesday with showers then cold and windy

Get ready for another big change in our weather as we go from warm to cold in just 24 hours. An Arctic front will move through by daybreak Thursday with cold, windy weather.

All of the Coastal Bend will see freezing temperatures Thursday night so you'll want to plan on protecting your plants, pipes, pets and of course yourself late this week.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70s but we'll have more clouds with a few showers developing later in the day. Southeast winds will increase to 15-20 mph.

Showers will become more numerous Wednesday night as an Arctic front moves in. Winds will shift to the north and increase to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday as temperatures fall through the 40s.

It will be windy and cold as temperatures fall into the 30s by Thursday evening with wind chill readings in the 20s.

Overnight Thursday, temperatures will dip into the 20s inland to near 30 at the coast and a freeze is likely through early Friday morning. The duration of freezing temperatures will range anywhere from 3-6 hours at the coast to 9-15 hours inland.

There is a low chance of a light wintry mix late Thursday night into early Friday morning as a narrow band of moisture moves in over the cold air. We'll watch for this potential and will have updates if it looks like ice will form.

The cold temperatures and howling winds will produce wind chills in the teens and 20s early Friday as northerly winds continue at 18-25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 30s much of the day Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

Another cold night is on tap Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s to lower 30s for another hard freeze.

Saturday will still be cold with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday's temperatures go up into the 50s for another cool day.