Warmer for Thanksgiving with showers into Friday

It's finally warming up in south Texas through Thanksgiving before the next cold front rolls through Thursday night. Temperatures will cool back into the 60s for Friday but quickly rebound this weekend as sunshine returns.

Foggy skies are expected overnight Wednesday inland with areas of fog closer to the coast. Those traveling overnight may need to slow down as the fog could be thick in spots, especially inland.

A few showers and isolated t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front which will move through Thursday evening. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for Thanksgiving with light south-southwest winds.

Showers will increase late Thursday into early Friday as an upper level low slowly spins across the state. It looks like the scattered showers will decrease Friday evening and we'll start drying out with gusty northwesterly winds at 15-25 mph.

The holiday weekend looks sunny with mild days and cool night and looks good for hanging the Christmas lights, although it will be breezy Saturday.

Nights will drop back into the lower 50s Friday and into the 40s Saturday night with highs on Saturday in the upper60s, reaching into the mid to upper 70s Sunday as winds shift to the south.