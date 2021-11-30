Warmer, dry weather for Wednesday

It's the end of November and the end of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season which turned out to be the third most active season on record.

We'll start December with a quiet weather pattern as temperatures go above normal the next few days. It looks mainly dry with the exception of a stray shower possibly Friday as an upper level disturbance moves through and atmospheric moisture increases. But most areas will be missed by the rain.

For tonight, areas of dense fog will develop through early morning Wednesday as low temperatures fall into the lower 50s inland to low 60s at the coast with light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday will start off a bit cool but will warm quickly with abundant sunshine and light east-southeast winds. Highs will reach near 80 inland to mid 70s at the coast.

A stray shower is possible Friday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s Saturday and near 80 Sunday.

Another upper level wave will move through Monday night into Tuesday which could produce some showers early next week.

