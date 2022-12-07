Watch Now
Warmer days continue this week

Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 21:06:35-05

We will continue to have a quiet weather pattern with warmer weather the next several days as winds continue from the south-southeast and cold fronts stay to our north. Temperatures will remain above average until early next week when a cold front moves through Tuesday.

The dry weather will also continue, although isolated showers will be possible Friday and Saturday as atmospheric moisture increases slightly. Overall, little to no rain is expected through next Monday.

Overnight lows this week will stay mild, only dropping into the mid to upper 60s with low clouds and areas of fog.

Winds will be a bit stronger Wednesday, with gusts up to 30 mph from the south-southeast as low pressure moves across north Texas and Oklahoma.

We'll have partly cloudy, warm days, reaching the lower 80s through Friday and into the upper 70s to near 80 for the weekend.

The full "cold" moon of December will rise Wednesday evening at 5:13 PM and will be officially full at 10:08 PM.

