Warmer day Wednesday but only temporary

Our temperature roller coaster ride continues as cold fronts move through. The next cold front arrives Thursday, briefly cooling us for Friday then after warming up this weekend, another chilly air mass arrives Sunday night for the start of next week. Showers are expected with the cold front Sunday but rain amounts will come in under a half inch and showers will be spotty.

For tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s inland to lower 50s coast. Fog will develop and become more widespread inland with patchy fog closer to the coast.

Mostly sunny skies and south winds will bring daytime temperatures up into the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday before the next cold front arrives Thursday. We'll reach into the lower 70s Thursday before cooler air moves in.

Northerly winds will increase to 20 mph by Thursday evening, gusting up to 35 mph at the coast overnight as colder air moves in. Temperatures will fall to the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Friday looks cool with highs in the lower 60s and a chilly northeast breeze. Winds will shift back to the southeast early Saturday and we'll warm back up into the upper 70s for the weekend before the next cold front moves through Sunday.

Stray coastal showers are possible late Friday and again Saturday as moisture increases with a coastal trough of low pressure moving through. Isolated showers will develop Sunday afternoon into the evening with but rainfall amounts are expected to come in under a quarter inch in most areas with possibly up to an inch along the coast.

Next week will start with chilly weather as we start off in the low 40s Monday and only reach near 60.