Warmer and very humid conditions expected for Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Minor coastal flooding continues through early Wednesday due to astronomical high tides and an onshore flow. There continues to be a moderate rip current risk through Wednesday.

The full "flower" moon of May will be full at 6:14 a.m. and is also called a supermoon since it's closest to Earth and will appear larger and brighter.

We'll have an isolated shower chance Wednesday. But most areas will stay dry as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s in Corpus Christi to the low to mid-90s inland and lower 80s at the coast. The humidity will make it feel warmer with heat indices reaching 100 inland at peak heating.

We'll stay mainly dry from Thursday into the weekend as high pressure aloft builds in from the south, giving us more stable air. A brief light shower can't be completely ruled out but overall it looks dry. Temperatures will rise to more seasonal numbers, reaching the upper 80s to near 90 during the day and only dropping into the mid-70s at night.

The humidity will continue to be high as the southeasterly winds continue with breezy days and muggy nights.

The holiday weekend looks mainly dry, very warm and humid with highs reaching the low 80s at the beaches, upper 80s to 90 in Corpus Christi to the mid-90s inland.

Medium range forecast models are showing rain chances ramping up late next week as low pressure aloft moves in from the west.

