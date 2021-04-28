Warm unsettled weather coming to Coastal Bend for weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front will move through by Thursday afternoon, bringing isolated showers early in the day.

Behind the front, an upper-level low-pressure area will slowly move over south Texas Friday and Saturday.

This will keep our weather unsettled with clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

At this time, it looks like the best chance of rain is from late Friday through noon Saturday with locally heavy rain possible.

And as the low moves east Sunday, we'll see more sunshine and warmer weather.

Tonight: Breezy and mainly cloudy with a stray shower…Low: 73…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Weak cold front arrives in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers ending by mid-afternoon…High: 86…Wind: SE/NE 8-16 mph.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, breezy, stray showers…High: 80…Wind: ENE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Upper disturbance moves through, isolated to scattered thundershowers, some rain could be heavy…High: 79…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Improving conditions, rain moves out…mainly sunny and warmer…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-20 mph.

