Warm, windy weekend before a cold front moves in Monday morning

The warm weather pattern will continue through the weekend before a cold front sweeps through the area Monday morning and cools temperatures.

For tonight, areas of fog and low clouds will develop through the night as warm, moist air from the southeast moves in. Lows will stay in the 60s with south-southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will start off with fog and low clouds then become mostly sunny, windy and warm with inland areas reaching the mid 80s and coast in the mid 70s as south-southeast winds increase to 20-25 mph during the afternoon.

A cold front will move in Monday morning with a few light showers, hardly adding up to much and very spotty with under a tenth inch of rain.

Northeast winds will increase to 20-25 mph Monday, ushering in cooler air. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s Monday and fall into the mid to upper 40s Monday night. Tuesday looks chilly with afternoon temperatures only in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance.

After warming into the 60s Wednesday and lower 70s Thursday, another cold front will move through Friday, cooling temperatures for next weekend.