Warm, windy and dry Thursday

Our dry weather pattern continues through the weekend as high pressure aloft dominates our weather. Along with that, at the surface, winds will shift to the west-northwest and become gusty Thursday behind a weak cold front. This will dry out our air and give us critical fire weather Thursday.

There is a Red Flag Warning from 10 AM to 7 PM Thursday which means any fires that develop could spread rapidly due to west-northwest winds at 20-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Humidity will drop to 8-15% in the afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires.

It will be cool Wednesday night with clear skies and lighter winds, allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 40 inland to the mid 50s coast.

Thursday looks sunny, windy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s inland to lower 70s at the coast.

From Friday through the weekend we'll have mostly sunny skies and warm days, reaching into the low to mid 80s. South-southeast winds will stay under 20 mph Friday but will increase this weekend to 15-25 mph Sunday.

Early next week will be windy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and south-southeast winds at 15-30 mph Monday into Tuesday with gusts as high as 45 mph.

