Warm weekend, cooling next week

We are two weeks out from Christmas weekend and feeling like spring in the Coastal Bend. This weather pattern will hold until next Tuesday. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, cooling temperatures for the rest of next week.

There is still no meaningful rain in the forecast. A stray shower is possible Sunday into Monday morning mainly north of Corpus Christi as a weak frontal boundary stalls to our north. As the stronger cold front moves in next Tuesday, most of the rain with it will stay to our north, leaving us with only isolated showers.

Through early next week, overnight lows will stay mild, only dropping into the mid to upper 60s with low clouds and areas of fog. Fog will be dense in spots with visibility down below a quarter mile.

We'll have partly cloudy, warm days, reaching the lower 80s through the weekend with south-southeast winds at 8-18 mph Saturday and 6-13 mph Sunday.

Temperatures will decrease slightly Monday and Tuesday, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through south Texas Tuesday evening, cooling high temperatures into the low to mid 60s by the middle of next week with cooler nights in the 40s and 50s. A few showers are possible with the front late Tuesday but little rainfall is expected.