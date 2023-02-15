Warm Wednesday but cooler air arrives Thursday

The warmer weather pattern will continue through Wednesday before cooler air arrives for Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, the dry weather pattern also continues with no meaningful rain in sight.

Winds will shift to the southeast and low level moisture will return. Areas of fog and low clouds will develop for late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Wednesday still looks warm although there will be more clouds around and breezy south-southeast winds with high temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Winds will increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

A cold front moving in by daybreak Thursday will bring a slight chance of showers then cooler air for Thursday with north winds at 15-25 mph and gusty. Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s Thursday and only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday.

Thursday and Friday nights will be cold with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s at the coast.

We'll start warming up again during the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Warmer weather with highs in the 70s to lower 80s will continue through early next week.