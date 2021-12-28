Warm weather to finish out 2021 but chilly air arrives this weekend

It's been a warm December with only 4 days with below average high temperatures this month and it looks like it will continue through the end of 2021. We reached 86 on Christmas which was just 3 degrees short of tying the record high and we broke the record high Sunday as we reached 84.

2022 will start off very warm but New Year's night we'll see an abrupt change as a strong cold front moves through. Unfortunately, there won't be much, if any rain with the front here as most rain will stay to our north. Snow is possible in north Texas Saturday night into early Sunday as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s.

The next few nights will be mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s with with south winds at 8-15 mph. Areas of fog will develop inland where winds will be lighter.

Days will be breezy and warm this week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s coast. Friday looks windy as south winds increase to near 20 mph.

The first day of the year looks windy and very warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s coast.

Colder air moves in Saturday night as winds shift to the north and increase to 25-35 mph. Strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

Expect a chilly, windy and mostly sunny day Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and northerly winds at 20-30 mph early then decreasing through the day.

Monday morning will start off cold with lows in the mid 30s well inland to the upper 30s in Corpus Christi and mid 40s coast. After a cool day Monday, temperatures will start warming again next week.