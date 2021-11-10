Warm Veteran's Day but cooling late Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It will be mild tonight with lighter winds which will lead to areas of fog as low temperatures drop through the 60s.

A cold front will slowly move through Thursday but any rain with it looks like it will stay to our north. Winds will shift to the northeast Thursday morning at 8-16 mph with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A secondary cold front will move through early Friday and ushering in cooler air. We'll reach near 80 Friday but will drop into the low to mid 50s Friday night.

We'll have another sunny weekend with cool nights. Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend with high temperatures staying in the 70s and a cool northeast breeze.

Winds will shift to the south Sunday, warming temperatures a few degrees with slightly higher humidity. Highs Sunday will reach near 80 with south winds at 8-15 mph.

The medium range outlook through next week continues to show dry weather and a warming trend with another cold front late in the week.