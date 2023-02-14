Warm Tuesday and Wednesday

Temperatures will be up and down in the next week with warm weather through Wednesday then much cooler Thursday and Friday.

Winds will increase from the south Monday night as low pressure and a trailing weak cold front move across the state. The cold front will move through by noon Tuesday, shifting winds to the west-northwest and drying out our air which will allow temperatures to rise.

South to southeast winds of 20-25 mph Monday night will gust as high as 35 mph at times through early Tuesday before decreasing and shifting to the west-northwest in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the mid 80s inland Tuesday to the upper 70s to 80 at the coast due to the dry air and sunshine.

As winds shift back to the south-southeast, low level moisture will return and areas of fog and low clouds will develop for late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Wednesday still looks warm although there will be more clouds around and breezy south-southeast winds with high temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front moving in by daybreak Thursday will bring a slight chance of showers late Wednesday night then cooler air for Thursday with north winds at 15-25 mph and gusty. Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s Thursday and only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday.

Thursday and Friday nights will be cold with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s at the coast.

We'll start warming up again during the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.