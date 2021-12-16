Warm now but temperatures plunge this weekend

It's mid-December but feeling more like October as daytime temperatures are reaching into the 80s. This will last through Friday but our next cold front will bring and end to the warm weather this weekend.

The cold front will move through Saturday afternoon with showers and isolated t-storms increasing ahead of the front through the afternoon. The morning looks dry with lighter winds but the weather will change during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s then fall as northeast winds increase during the afternoon. It will be windy with strong wind gusts to 40 mph through Saturday evening.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will taper off Saturday evening behind the front. Light showers will re-develop Saturday night as warmer air aloft overrides the cool air at the surface causing light showers or drizzle to develop.

It will be chilly, damp and breezy Sunday with light showers and temperatures only in the 50s and north winds at 12-20 mph. Showers will taper off in the afternoon as north winds continue to diminish.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s by Monday morning for a chilly start to the work week and the afternoon looks cool with mostly cloudy skies, only reaching into the lower 60s.

We'll see another warming trend next week but another cold front looks like it will move through Friday with another possibly Sunday, keeping it cool for Christmas weekend. It's a way off so look for updated forecasts for the holiday.