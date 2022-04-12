Warm, humid, windy Tuesday with a t-shower chance

There is a chance of a few t-showers early Tuesday morning at the coast and from morning into the afternoon inland as an upper level wave moves across south Texas. These will be widely scattered so not everyone will get the rain.

The Storm Prediction Center puts our northern counties in a marginal risk of severe storms which means an isolated storm with strong wind gusts of 58 mph or greater or large hail of 1 inch in diameter or greater are possible in the afternoon. The tornado chance is low.

Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 90s inland, mid to upper 80s around Corpus Christi to near 80 at the beaches Tuesday as clouds break up in the afternoon with windy conditions. South-southeast winds will increase to 18-25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.

There is a very high fire danger as drier air moves in Wednesday and temperatures heat up with southerly winds up to 22 mph. Highs will reach the lower 90s in Corpus Christi to upper 90s inland and low to mid 80s at the coast.

Winds will shift to the east and temperatures will come down into the 80s Thursday with another windy afternoon.

A stray shower or t-shower is possible Friday but overall, it looks dry through the weekend with very warm, humid weather as high pressure aloft builds over south Texas.