Warm, humid weekend

This first weekend of December will be warm and humid as winds pick up a bit from the Gulf bringing the humidity up. We'll drop back to seasonal temperatures Monday with a weak cold front but little to no rain is expected.

For tonight, fog will develop with dense fog likely by early Saturday morning, clearing by mid-morning. It will be a mild night as temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s inland to the upper 60s coast.

After morning fog and low clouds, skies will become mostly sunny with a warm, humid afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s inland to the upper 70s to 80 at the coast with southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Sunday looks mostly sunny, warm, humid and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s and south-southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

A weak cold front will move through Monday morning with only isolated showers, cooling us back into the low to mid 70s with breezy northeast winds.

We'll cool back down into the upper 50s Monday night and stay in the low to mid 70s Tuesday with a stray shower chance. Another weak cold front arrives Wednesday and will keep is in seasonal temperatures Wednesday before warming again for the end of the week.