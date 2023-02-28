Warm, humid weather until the next cold front arrives late Thursday

Warm, moist air is moving in with southerly winds tonight which will cause fog and low clouds to develop with areas of dense fog.

Low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s inland to the mid to upper 60s at the coast with light southerly winds Monday night.

Low clouds and fog will break up to partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon which will be warm and humid with a south-southeast breeze up to 18 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s to near 90 inland and mid to upper 70s at the coast.

After morning fog, Wednesday will be very warm with highs in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s in Corpus Christi and near 80 at the coast with south-southeast winds up to 18 mph.

Thursday will be a transition day with a very warm, breezy afternoon before a cold front arrives in the evening. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s inland to low 80s at the coast with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

No rain is expected with the cold front which will move through by early evening, shifting winds to the northwest. Strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Thursday evening and overnight before slowly diminishing Friday.

Dry air behind the front will clear out our skies with sunshine from Friday through the weekend and cooler nights, in the 50s to lower 60s while days will stay in the 70s.