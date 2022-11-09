Warm, humid weather until late Friday when a strong cold front moves through

Warm, humid weather continues until Friday afternoon when a strong cold front moves through, bringing big changes Friday night.

Daytime temperatures through Friday will reach into the low to mid 80s and nights will stay muggy and in the lower 70s.

Minor Coastal Flooding will be possible mid to late this week as a persistent easterly flow will combine with elevated swell periods, wave heights and astronomically high tides and increase the probability of coastal flooding occurring. A gradual increase in water levels with up to 1 foot of beach inundation Wednesday through Friday.

Due to the easterly flow and elevated swells, dangerous rip currents are expected and the rip current risk is expected to fluctuate from moderate to high through late this week, potentially extending into the weekend.

A strong cold front is forecast to move through Friday afternoon and will send much cooler, windy weather into south Texas by Friday night. A few showers are possible along the front in the afternoon but will be spotty. Northerly winds of 15-25 mph will drop temperatures into the 50s Friday night.

An overrunning situation will develop with upper winds from the west-southwest, overriding the cool northerly winds at the surface. This warm air riding over the top of a shallow layer of cool air will keep low clouds around and periods of light rain and drizzle beginning Friday evening through Saturday. Forecast soundings indicate that the air will gradually dry out later Saturday and the rain will taper off, although the clouds will be persistent.

Also, temperatures will stay chilly Saturday, only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s, falling into the 40s Saturday night. Sunday looks cloudy but drier and still cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s and cool northeast breeze.

Showers are expected to return Sunday evening through Monday as a warm front slowly lifts north through south Texas.