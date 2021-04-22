Warm and humid Friday with scattered showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warm, moist air is moving in with a warm front which will give us an opportunity for showers and isolated thunderstorms but they will be scattered, mainly early Friday.

Another cold front will move through late Friday night with a chance of isolated t-storms before shifting our winds to the west-northwest ushering in dry air and causing temperatures to climb Saturday with abundant sunshine.

Tonight: Widely scattered light showers with lows near 70 and breezy southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

Friday: Warm, windy and humid with scattered showers in the morning then clouds breaking in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Friday Night: Isolated t-storms are possible then skies will clear by morning as winds shift to the west. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: We'll have sunny skies with low humidity and west-northwest winds which will warm temperatures to near 90.

Saturday Night: Clear and cooler with lows in the low 60s.

Sunday: It looks like a seasonal day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s and breezy east winds up to 20 mph.

Next Week: It will be warm and windy with highs in the 80s and rising humidity through Tuesday before another weak cold front moves through Wednesday, shifting winds and dropping humidity. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday but much of the week looks dry.

