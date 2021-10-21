Warm, humid days continue into the weekend

It's feeling a bit more like summer than fall as temperatures remain above average with plenty of humidity. The dry weather pattern will continue the next few days with only a stray shower chance this weekend.

We are watching a Pacific tropical system which is forecast to strengthen to a tropical depression then make landfall and move across Mexico and into south Texas early next week. Tropical moisture from the remnants of this system will give us an opportunity for rain.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory Thursday night until midnight with minor flooding possible at the beaches.

Tonight's lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s inland to near 70 in Corpus Christi and mid 70s beaches. Areas of fog are expected with nearly calm winds overnight.

Friday and into the weekend, days will continue to be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and only a stray shower chance. Winds will increase from the southeast up to 20 mph this weekend.

