Warm, humid days continue

It will feel more like late April this week as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s with humid, windy days.

Low clouds and areas of fog will continue to develop at night as the onshore flow continues, keeping our nights muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to 90 inland to the upper 70s and lower 80s at the coast with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph Tuesday through Thursday.

A weak cold front is forecast to move in early Friday, stalling to our south and moving back north as a warm front Saturday. A few spot showers are possible with the front Friday but at this time, it looks mainly dry.

Temperatures will only come down slightly Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 80s inland to mid 70s coast but will rise as winds shift to the southeast Saturday afternoon through Sunday ahead of the next cold front.

The next cold front is expected to move through Sunday night, cooling temperatures for the start of next week with a slight rain chance.

