Warm, humid and windy weather returns

We got a break from the heat Tuesday as clouds and a northeast wind kept temperatures in the 70s. As high pressure aloft builds back over south Texas, temperatures will start heating up again for the rest of the week and weekend.

Clouds will break up Monday night with patchy fog and lows in the lower 60s inland to near 70 at the coast with east-northeast winds at 8-16 mph.

We'll have more sunshine Wednesday and temperatures will be more seasonal, reaching into the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s to 80 at the beaches with an east-southeast wind at 10-20 mph.

Thursday looks warmer, reaching 90 inland and mid to upper 80s in Corpus Christi to near 80 at the beaches with southeast winds increasing to 15-25 mph.

Friday and into the weekend looks very warm, humid and windy. Highs will reach the lower 90s inland to the upper 80s in Corpus Christi to 80 at the beaches with south-southeast winds at 18-26 mph, gusting up to 40 mph with partly cloudy skies.