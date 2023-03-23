Warm, humid and windy Thursday

We'll have another warm, humid and windy day Thursday with temperatures heating up into the upper 80s to 90 inlnand and upper 70s at the coast.

Southerly winds will increase Thursday with sustained winds at 20-28 mph, gusting as high as 42 mph.

There is a slight shower chance, mainly in our northern counties as a cold front moves through late Friday morning but most areas will stay dry.

The front will shift our winds to the northwest up to 18 mph in the afternoon which will dry out the air and allow temperatures to climb as skies clear. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s inland Friday and near 80 at the coast due to the afternoon sunshine and drier air.

Winds will be lighter for the start of the weekend shifting from the north Saturday morning to the southeast in the afternoon under 15 mph, which looks great for getting outdoors. High temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s this weekend inland to mid 70s coast with partly sunny skies.