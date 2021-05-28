Warm, humid and breezy holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front will move south into south-central Texas by early Saturday then stall. Ahead of this boundary, thunderstorms will increase and move south through the evening, possibly reaching our inland counties. These are expected to weaken as they move southeast with a lower chance they will reach the coast. We'll keep an eye on them for isolated strong wind gusts.

The weekend looks typical for the end of May with warm, humid and breezy afternoons. It looks mainly dry but an isolated shower is possible, especially early Saturday. The wind will stay under 20 mph Saturday but increase as we head into Sunday and Monday with southeast winds at 15-22 mph.

At the beach, temperatures will reach near 80 with southeast winds at 15 mph in the afternoon and partly cloudy skies. The water temperature at Port Aransas is up to 83 degrees. Beachgoers are urged to check the beach warning flags before entering the water. Also, don't forget the sunscreen, 30 spf or higher.

Friday Night: Watching potential for storms from the northwest, some heavy rain may be possible…if storms do not hold together, it will just be mild and muggy…Low: 75…Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Good mix of clouds and sun, very warm and muggy with isolated showers…High: 87…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy with isolated showers…High: 86…Wind: ESE 12-22 mph.

Memorial Day Monday: More clouds, breezy and still warm and muggy…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, an increase in scattered showers, remaining warm and muggy…High: 86…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

