Warm Friday then windy and much cooler

Sunshine and a southerly wind will continue to warm temperatures for Friday before the next strong cold front arrives by daybreak Saturday.

Northerly winds will increase, ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Only a stray shower is expected with the front through early Saturday morning but most areas will stay dry.

Winds will be strong, gusting up to 45 mph at the coast Saturday. A Gale Watch has been posted for Saturday along with a Fire Weather Watch for much of south Texas due to dry, windy conditions.

Also, temperatures will fall to the freezing mark in some inland areas including parts of Corpus Christi Saturday night.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the mid 40s inland to low 50s coast.

Friday: Patchy fog early then mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80 inland to the mid 70s coast and increasing south winds up to 18 mph.

Saturday: There is an early morning shower chance then windy and cooler with high temperatures in the low 60s and north winds at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.

Saturday Night: Clear, breezy and cold with lows in the low 30s inland to low 40s coast. Some inland areas will drop to the freezing mark overnight, including parts of Corpus Christi.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures near 60 and north to northeast winds at 10-20 mph, diminishing through the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold with lows in the lower to mid 30s inland to low 40s coast.

Monday: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.

