Warm, dry weather pattern this week

The warm days will continue this week and winds will increase and shift direction as a weak cold front moves through early Thursday morning but best rain chances will stay to our north. Winds will shift to the west-northwest behind the front, ushering in dry, warming air with low humidity Thursday. There is a Fire Weather Watch starting at 10 AM Thursday. Any fires that develop will quickly spread quickly and it's best to not do any outdoor burning.

Winds will shift back to the east-southeast Friday and into the weekend which will bring the humidity back up as temperatures stay above average. There is another cold front showing up for Sunday but doesn't look like a rain maker for us and will only cool us slightly.

Tonight we'll see low clouds and fog with pockets of dense fog possible at the coast. Lows will stay in the mid 60 with east-southeast winds at 6-13 mph.

After morning clouds, skies will become mostly sunny and it will be breezy Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s in Corpus Christi to near 90 inland and low 70s coast.

Southeast winds will increase to 12-22 mph.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night with a slight shower chance through early Thursday. Winds will shift to the southwest early Thursday then to the northwest and skies will clear, giving us a very warm afternoon with gusty winds of 15-30 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.

The dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s Thursday night but Friday will be warm once again, reaching the low 80s.