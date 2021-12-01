Warm, dry start to December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first few days of December will be warm and dry as high pressure aloft dominates our weather pattern.

For tonight, areas of dense fog will develop once again through early morning Thursday as low temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s inland, upper 50s in Corpus Christi to low 60s at the coast with light winds.

Mostly sunny skies will boost temperatures into the lower 80s inland Thursday and into the mid to upper 70s at the coast with east-southeast winds increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Friday still looks warm and there is a stray shower chance mainly at the coast with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 80.

The weekend looks warm and dry with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday with southeast winds under 15 mph.

A weak cold front will move through by early Monday morning but only isolated showers are expected early in the day with most rain falling over the Gulf and to our north. We'll cool into the lower 70s Monday with northeast winds but the cooling won't last.

Winds will shift to the southeast by Tuesday and we'll warm into the mid to upper 70s.

